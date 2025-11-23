Prudential PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 1,034.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 107,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 147.0% in the second quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 53,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 32,116 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 6.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 7.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 4.5% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWONK opened at $93.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 119.90 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.29. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 1-year low of $75.26 and a 1-year high of $109.36.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FWONK shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.11.

In related news, Director Chase Carey sold 109,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $11,189,267.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 93,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,546,679.08. The trade was a 53.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total transaction of $1,029,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,089.93. This trade represents a 34.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 206,978 shares of company stock valued at $21,125,393 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

