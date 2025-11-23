Luke Thomas Friang Sells 18,619 Shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 18,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $243,164.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 499,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,400.90. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RealReal Trading Up 3.4%

REAL stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.54. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $173.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. RealReal has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 86.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in RealReal by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 460,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 259,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RealReal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,097,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,477,000 after acquiring an additional 192,633 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in RealReal by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 529,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 342,030 shares during the period. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,708,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 978,660 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REAL. KeyCorp raised RealReal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on RealReal from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RealReal from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

