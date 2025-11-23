Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 16,683 Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HASI. Values Added Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.3% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 0.6%

HASI opened at $32.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $34.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 56.17%.The company had revenue of ($37.39) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.150-3.150 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 72.10%.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Free Report)

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

