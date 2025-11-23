Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Position in MGE Energy Inc. $MGEE

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 394,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,665,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MGE Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,018,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $20,910,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 49.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,423,000 after buying an additional 69,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded MGE Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $79.00.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

MGE Energy stock opened at $82.48 on Friday. MGE Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $106.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.86 and its 200 day moving average is $86.19.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.24%.The business had revenue of $175.68 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGE Energy Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.49%.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

