Delta Investment Management LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,031 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.0% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.79.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $178.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.