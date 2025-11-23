Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. $CARG

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,046 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 52.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 59,797 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in CarGurus by 48.6% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, September 5th. DA Davidson set a $37.50 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CarGurus from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on CarGurus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, insider Ismail Elshareef sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $42,955.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 95,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,826.86. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Ladd Hanson sold 9,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $368,726.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 54,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,282.16. This represents a 15.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,482. 16.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of CARG opened at $34.60 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. CarGurus had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 16.41%.The company had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. CarGurus has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.250 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.670 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.