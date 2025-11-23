Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $718.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $806.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $756.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $693.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

