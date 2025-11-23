CBIZ, Inc. $CBZ Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,677 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the first quarter worth $2,335,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 4.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 18,027 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 234,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after acquiring an additional 29,902 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded CBIZ from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CBIZ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.28 and a 1 year high of $90.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.53.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 3.89%.The company had revenue of $693.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. CBIZ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

