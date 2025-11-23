Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 294,673 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,385,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294,673 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.74% of Procter & Gamble worth $2,770,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 120.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,098,000 after buying an additional 199,258 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 36.2% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $34,684,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 156,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,993,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $150.84 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $144.09 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.75 and its 200-day moving average is $156.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $366,569.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,347.10. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 3,535 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $538,133.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,039.68. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,308 shares of company stock worth $4,768,692. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.