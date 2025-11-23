Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $2.22 Million in Belden Inc $BDC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Belden by 23.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Belden by 195.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Belden alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Belden from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

Belden Trading Up 4.1%

Belden stock opened at $110.71 on Friday. Belden Inc has a 52 week low of $83.18 and a 52 week high of $133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.85.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $698.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.61 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 8.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Belden has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Belden Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.55%.

Belden Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.