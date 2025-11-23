iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,097,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,918 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.08% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $638,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheridan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

OEF stock opened at $331.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $335.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.52. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $232.57 and a 52-week high of $349.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

