200,000 Shares in Tavia Acquisition Corp. $TAVI Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tavia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TAVI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAVI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tavia Acquisition by 124.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 883,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 489,689 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in Tavia Acquisition by 2,417.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 628,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 603,934 shares during the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tavia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Tavia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tavia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,155,000.
Tavia Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of TAVI opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. Tavia Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on TAVI
Tavia Acquisition Company Profile
Tavia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on March 7, 2024 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tavia Acquisition
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tavia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TAVI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tavia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tavia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.