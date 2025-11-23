200,000 Shares in Tavia Acquisition Corp. $TAVI Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tavia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TAVI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAVI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tavia Acquisition by 124.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 883,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 489,689 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in Tavia Acquisition by 2,417.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 628,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 603,934 shares during the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tavia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Tavia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tavia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,155,000.

Shares of TAVI opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. Tavia Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tavia Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tavia Acquisition presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Tavia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on March 7, 2024 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

