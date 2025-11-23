JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $826.75 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,821,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,015,515 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.97% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $826,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $405,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 26,134 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,612.22. This represents a 15.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $81.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $95.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average of $82.48.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 60.58%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

