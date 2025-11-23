Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 498,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,459,000 after purchasing an additional 51,419 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 458.8% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Yum! Brands by 8.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,850,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Powell sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $419,839.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 26,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,292. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 24,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $3,627,901.20. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,870 shares of company stock worth $5,657,495. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $152.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.35. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Evercore ISI raised Yum! Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on YUM

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.