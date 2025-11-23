Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,731,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,099 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.43% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $759,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. K2 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $469.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $483.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $505.38. The firm has a market cap of $190.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

