194,996 Shares in Pelican Acquisition Corporation $PELI Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pelican Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:PELI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 194,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000.

Separately, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Pelican Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,505,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Pelican Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Pelican Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Pelican Acquisition stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Pelican Acquisition Corporation has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10.

Pelican Acquisition (NASDAQ:PELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter.

Pelican Acquisition Company Profile

We are a newly formed blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company on July 23, 2024 under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

