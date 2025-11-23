Royal Bank Of Canada $RY Position Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,555,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.47% of Royal Bank Of Canada worth $862,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RY. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $149.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.16. The company has a market cap of $209.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank Of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $106.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.25.

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Royal Bank Of Canada’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RY. CIBC cut Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank Of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

