Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,269,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.03% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $900,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11,073.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71,975 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $427.18 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $286.00 and a 1 year high of $456.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $437.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.61. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.