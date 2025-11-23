JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 4,398,605 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,919,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,398,605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.43% of iShares Gold Trust worth $680,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,405 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 6,571,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,776,000 after buying an additional 521,530 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,467,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,929,000 after buying an additional 616,559 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,490,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,384,000 after buying an additional 692,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 809.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,108,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $76.61 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $48.83 and a twelve month high of $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.50.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

