JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,351,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 12.17% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $804,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 240.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $89.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $97.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.31.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

