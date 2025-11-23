4,446 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. $TER Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $984,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 50,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 30,373 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 6.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 490,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,079,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $199,661.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 94,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,031,963.40. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,324 shares of company stock valued at $494,318 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Teradyne from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.25.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $158.91 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $191.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $769.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.49%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

