Neo Ivy Capital Management Trims Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. $CAR

Neo Ivy Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,182 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 32.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 421.1% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 399.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAR stock opened at $131.42 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $54.03 and a one year high of $212.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.41.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $10.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAR. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $136.83.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

