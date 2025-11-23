Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 471.4% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 66.2% during the second quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,040.38. The trade was a 32.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Leidos from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Leidos from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.23.

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS stock opened at $186.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.07 and a 200-day moving average of $172.55. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $205.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.02% and a net margin of 8.11%. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

