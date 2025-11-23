6,676 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLPI. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 407.7% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 110,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 88,858 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.1% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 65,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 160,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 129,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,561.97. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.26 and a 12-month high of $52.27. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $397.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.66 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 49.54%.Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.860-3.880 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.04%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.