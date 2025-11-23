Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $123,000 in United Parks & Resorts Inc. $PRKS

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 40,762 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 21,195 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $630,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of United Parks & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $51.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

NYSE:PRKS opened at $33.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.38. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $60.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.63). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 12.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.59%. The company had revenue of $511.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parks & Resorts declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

