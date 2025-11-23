Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $286,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 87.5% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 63.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $66.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $93.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.88%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

