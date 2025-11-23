13,054 Shares in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. $DV Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 572.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 3,035.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 176.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 223.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 534.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Lucy Stamell Dobrin sold 6,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $92,747.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 4,096 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $53,207.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 96,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,949.99. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 11,488 shares of company stock worth $157,255 in the last three months. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 1.8%

DV opened at $10.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 6.10%.The business had revenue of $188.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. DoubleVerify has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

