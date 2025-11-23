Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 808 Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2,140.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 2,744.4% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.93.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $141.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.94. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52 week low of $133.40 and a 52 week high of $359.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($2.13). The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 1.98%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.01 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

