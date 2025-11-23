Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 15,164 Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAYW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,056,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,482 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Hayward by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 392,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Hayward by 65.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Hayward by 12.7% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 22,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Hayward

In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 287,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,026,542.50. This trade represents a 8.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $1,013,958.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 623,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,438,059.60. This trade represents a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,715. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HAYW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Hayward Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $17.73.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $244.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.46 million. Hayward had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Hayward’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Hayward has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

