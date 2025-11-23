Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Aon plc $AON

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.9% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 54.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in AON by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in AON by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AON stock opened at $346.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.32. The stock has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $323.73 and a 12-month high of $412.97.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $379.00 price objective (down from $420.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.56.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

