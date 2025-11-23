Ferguson Shapiro LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Ferguson Shapiro LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,032 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.4% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $11,102,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $250,213,000 after purchasing an additional 86,978 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 172.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,610. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 43,357 shares of company stock valued at $10,607,215 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $220.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.98. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $290.00 price target on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.