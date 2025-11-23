iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Position Boosted by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Cynosure Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Bank of Finland raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 28,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 97,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 188,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0%
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $662.28 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $693.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $672.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $638.91.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
