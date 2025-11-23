Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is New York Life Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290,118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 65,059 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.6% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $283,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $220.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,610. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 43,357 shares of company stock worth $10,607,215 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $269.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.70.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

