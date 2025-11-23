Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Jennison Associates LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,731,623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,677,578 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 6.0% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Amazon.com worth $10,033,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. President Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.70.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $220.69 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.77 and a 200 day moving average of $221.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total value of $1,113,284.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 498,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,931,933.22. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the transaction, the director owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 43,357 shares of company stock worth $10,607,215 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

