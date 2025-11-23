Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $941,000 Position in Primoris Services Co. $PRIM

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Primoris Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after acquiring an additional 24,254 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 24.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 14.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 564,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after purchasing an additional 69,996 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter worth $3,320,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the second quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRIM. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Primoris Services from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Primoris Services from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Primoris Services from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.54.

Primoris Services Stock Up 0.5%

Primoris Services stock opened at $117.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.02 and its 200-day moving average is $104.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.45. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%.Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeremy Kinch sold 3,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $372,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,920. This represents a 23.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Ching sold 2,935 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $351,877.15. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,031.26. The trade was a 23.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,932 shares of company stock worth $2,869,099. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

