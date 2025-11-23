Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Purchases Shares of 6,713 Freedom Holding Corp. $FRHC

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRHC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freedom by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Freedom by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Freedom during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Freedom during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Freedom during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freedom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Freedom in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Freedom Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRHC opened at $134.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.33. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $194.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $526.11 million for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%.

About Freedom

(Free Report)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.