Centric Wealth Management Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Centric Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,955 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. now owns 728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE V opened at $328.24 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.00 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $597.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 target price (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price target on Visa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price objective on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,432.64. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,117. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,042 shares of company stock worth $8,175,152. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

