Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 2,142 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $297.82 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $322.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.49. The company has a market cap of $810.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

