JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stake Lowered by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.6% of First Western Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,232,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,212,000 after purchasing an additional 126,742 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $297.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $810.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $322.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

