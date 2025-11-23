Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,840 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,840 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Zeta Global worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth approximately $4,472,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Zeta Global by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
Zeta Global Price Performance
ZETA stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zeta Global
Zeta Global Company Profile
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zeta Global
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.