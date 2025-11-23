Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,840 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,840 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Zeta Global worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth approximately $4,472,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Zeta Global by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

ZETA stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZETA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

