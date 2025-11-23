Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI Shares Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 106.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 40.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 32.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 38.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE AWI opened at $182.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.49. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.37 and a 12 month high of $206.08.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Armstrong World Industries

About Armstrong World Industries

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.