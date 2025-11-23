CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE Shares Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 5,387.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,636,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,003,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,132,000 after purchasing an additional 84,904 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,607,000 after purchasing an additional 68,693 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,606,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,504,000 after purchasing an additional 137,202 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,439,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,659,000 after purchasing an additional 64,986 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CTRE opened at $36.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.47. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

