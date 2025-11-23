MAI Capital Management Sells 5,609 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.4% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,482 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.9% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 19,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BIP stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 704.54 and a beta of 1.14. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.42). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 1.54%.The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.