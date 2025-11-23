MAI Capital Management Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,809,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593,492 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,633,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,829,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,796 shares during the last quarter. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,747,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,316,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,043,000 after buying an additional 2,458,453 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $38.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $39.51.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

