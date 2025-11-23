MAI Capital Management Sells 5,270 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

MAI Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $88,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.38 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $110.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.32 and its 200-day moving average is $110.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.3705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

