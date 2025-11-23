Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 121.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 229,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after acquiring an additional 126,186 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Affirm by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 42,686 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $64.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.84. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a current ratio of 12.80.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Affirm had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $933.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Affirm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 651,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $58,178,419.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 36,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,503,410.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 113,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,773,000. This trade represents a 24.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,294,995 shares of company stock valued at $111,293,203 in the last three months. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Affirm from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Affirm to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Affirm from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.57.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

