MAI Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $299,157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,117,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,716,000 after buying an additional 1,413,833 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,940,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 71.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,999,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,434,000 after buying an additional 835,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 946.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 784,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,297,000 after acquiring an additional 709,948 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $277.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.10. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $308.12.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 51.56%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $318.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.29.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

