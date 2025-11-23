Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $88,000 in Black Hills Corporation $BKH

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at $616,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 53,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,039,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Black Hills stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. Black Hills Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $430.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.96 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 12.68%.The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Hills

In related news, CFO Kimberly F. Nooney sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,025,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,704.70. This represents a 29.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.