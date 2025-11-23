Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,602,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,100 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,788,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,937,000 after purchasing an additional 146,126 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,987,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,385,000 after purchasing an additional 362,498 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,675,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,023,000 after purchasing an additional 117,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,283,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,564,000 after buying an additional 36,007 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $117.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $126.83.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1419 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

