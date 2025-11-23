Tri Pointe Homes Inc. $TPH Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 67.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $792,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.2% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 181,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.3% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 29,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $911,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $32.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $836.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPH. Wolfe Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

